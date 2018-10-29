10/29/2018
*SPOILERS* 'Avengers 4': Two Dead Characters Expected To Make Their Return
Sometime before the end of the year we'll get the first Avengers 4 trailer, and hopefully a title to go along with it. While we have picked up a few inklings of the story just based on set photos, actual plot details remain a secret and those who rely on that Marvel Studios paycheck ain't talking. However, there are others who aren't so intertwined with Marvel who are beginning to open up, and because of that we have two confirmations of dead characters who will somehow be making their return.
First up is actor Frank Grillo, who played the villain Crossbones in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War, dying in the latter film when the Scarlet Witch couldn't contain an explosion. Um, he should've waited for a movie or two when she gets a lot stronger. Anyway, Grillo says to UFC Unfiltered that Crossbones will be back and his return could be a clue about a key plot point...
“[Crossbones] makes an appearance in the next ‘Avengers’ movie, but it’s a flashback. “And I’m allowed to say whatever I want because I’m never doing another Marvel movie…because I’m 117 years old.”
Grillo calls it a flashback but could he be playing coy here? It's long been suspected that time travel will play a big part, and it's possible Crossbones returns as part of a trip into the past.
Time travel and alternate worlds were not only a big part of Infinity War, but in Doctor Strange, too. And maybe that explains the second character due to make a comeback. Tilda Swinton's popular turn as the Ancient One will be seen again in Avengers 4, according to exec-producer Michael Grillo (no relation to Frank, I think?) at the recent Austin Film Festival...
“When we got Tilda Swinton, she was just a 1-day availability,” he says.
Could be the Ancient One's knowledge and power could be the key to dialing back all of the death caused by Thanos. With all of this talk of time travel, I'm thinking a big ol' reset button is going to get pushed on the MCU. Just how far it goes we'll have to wait until May 2019 to find out.