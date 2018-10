Spike Lee No Longer Directing Sony's 'Nightwatch' Film

Well, it was a fun thought while it lasted. Earlier this year we learned Spike Lee was in talks to direct Sony's Nightwatch , which would've been part of the same cinematic universe as their hit Venom movie. It would have been a huge move for the veteran filmmaker to helm his first superhero movie, and quite a feather in Sony's cap following the acclaim he's receiving for. Sadly, it ain't happening. ScreenRant took a moment to ask Spike about, and the famously abrasive director confirmed he was no longer involved with a simple answer: "Nah."Oh well. Now the question is whetheris still a thing at all. It had Luke Cage showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker on board to pen the script, and I suppose the search for a new director is on. Sony may decide to take a wait and see approach. Whilewas huge, they face a much steeper uphill climb with. If that doesn't work out we may see Nightwatch put on the shelf.My hope is that it happens because Nightwatch, while a D-list Marvel character if there ever was one, has a particularly awesome origin that's on somemeets Spawn shit.