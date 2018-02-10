'Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse' Trailer: There Can Never Be Too Much Spider-Man

Sony may not have a traditional Spider-Man movie under their umbrella at the moment, but they are moving full steam ahead as if they do. Later this week we'll get Tom Hardy'smovie, which feels like a remnant from their ambitious but aborted plans during the Andrew Garfield era. And later this year we'll see a different take on Spider-Man with the animatedwhich continues to look like one of the boldest takes on the character in some time.Developed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the film takes place in an alternate universe and boasts multiple versions of Spidey: the fan-favorite Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), an aged Peter Parker (Jake Johnson), Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld), Spider-Man Noir (Nicolas Cage), Peni Parker aka SP///dr (Kimiko Glen), and even Spider-Ham (John Mulaney). Additional voicework finds Mahershala Ali as Prowler, Lili Tomlin as Aunt May, Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis, and Liev Schreiber as Kingpin.While the voice cast is great, it's the dynamic, fluid CG animation that has won me over. Every time we see a little bit more of this movie it just makes me want to see the whole thing right now. I can't wait. And I think I'm not alone, which is why the new Spider-Man video game sold over 3 million copies in just a few days.opens December 14th.