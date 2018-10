Sophia Lillis To Star In 'Gretel And Hansel'; Janelle Monae Joins "Lady And The Tramp', 'Hobbs & Shaw' Cast Adds Eddie Marsan

breakout Sophia Lillis isn't making things easy on herself. She followed up the Stephen King adaptation with a role in HBO's disturbingseries, and now Lillis has taken on yet another horror role, this one based on the classic Brothers Grimm fairy tale. Lillis will star in, a twist on the story about a brother and sister who venture into a dark forest and stumble upon a witch's home made of gingerbread. Bad things happen. This version will be directed by Oz Perkins () and is described asNext up for Lillis are reprising her Beverly Marsh role in, and then solving mysteries in. [ THR and's Janelle Monae is the latest to add her voice to Disney's live-action Lady and the Tramp film, which will premiere on their upcoming streaming service. Monae will voice Peg, who in the original movie was a Shih Tzu Maltese who sang the song "He's a Tramp", and I'm guessing that track will be reimagined with the R&B star in mind. She joins a cast led by Tessa Thompson and Justin Therou as the titular canines, with Thomas Mann, Kiersey Clemons, Benedict Wong, Ashley Jensen and Yvette Nicole Brown part of the cast, which will combine CGI animation with live-action. Charlie Bean () will direct. [ Deadline Eddie Marsan has worked with director David Leitch on two previous occasions, appearing in bothand. So it only makes sense he'd return for Leitch's next film, thespinoff. Marsan will join Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, and Vanessa Kirby for a "small but significant" role in the action flick, but that's all we know about his part. Marsan is versatile as Hell. In 2013 he couldn't have starred in movies any more different than, and, but he did it and was great in all of them.opens September 2nd 2019.