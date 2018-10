Sony's 'Morbius' Film Is The Next Spider-Man Spinoff To Shoot

Sony finally gets a win with theirmovie and suddenly every other story is about their Spider-Man spinoffs. While we had an update on Kraven the Hunter j ust a little while ago, it looks as if the next movie to roll out of this franchise will be, which has Jared Leto set to star as the vampiric hero. Producers Avi Arad and Matt Talmach sat down with Collider and confirmed a start date around February 2019 for the film.Arad says,If Arad sounds super confident, he's got good reason. He was the guy who founded Marvel Studios and was in charge of their entire output until Disney came in and bought Marvel. With his past experience working in the toy business, Arad's specialty has always been branding, and that's what he's trying to do with Sony's superheroes now. What they need is a brand that can be seen as different from what Marvel is doing with the MCU.was the start, and moving to another "dark" character like Morbius is the next step.As for how dark the movie will be...well, that's still up in the air. The question of an R-rating came up, and that really does seem to be a touchy subject for the folks at Sony. They took some heat from fans who expected Venom to be R-rated, and now the producers are playing coy when it comes to Morbius...Tolmach says,Arad adds,It's worth noting thatnot only features cuss words, multiple scenes of people having their heads eaten, and at least one use of the word "pussy", so I bet his grandkid did have the time of his life. I was about seven years old the first time I sawand it was amazing.Daniel Espinosa () will direct Morbius, which doesn't have a release date but 2020 seems like a good bet.