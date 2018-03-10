Simon Kinberg Explains 'Dark Phoenix' Reshoots And Recent Delays



As if the negative buzz for Dark Phoenix wasn't bad enough, Fox decided to follow the film's trailer debut by delaying the movie four months. Yeah, that looks good. Keep going with that. Fan reaction was exactly what you'd expect for a film that has been delayed on a couple of occasions, while facing reports of extensive reshoots and rewrites. The trailer's release should have been a time for director Simon Kinberg to be singing the film's praises, but instead he's just doing a bunch of explaining. As if the negative buzz forwasn't bad enough, Fox decided to follow the film's trailer debut by delaying the movie four months. Yeah, that looks good. Keep going with that. Fan reaction was exactly what you'd expect for a film that has been delayed on a couple of occasions, while facing reports of extensive reshoots and rewrites. The trailer's release should have been a time for director Simon Kinberg to be singing the film's praises, but instead he's just doing a bunch of explaining.





In an interview with Collider, Kingberg says the reshoots weren't anything major, just the typical studio-mandated stuff that comes with every blockbuster investment. He also talks specifically about what needed to be retooled, and his answer matches some of the previous reporting on this subject...

Okay, so what about this latest delay and the unfortunate timing? While the trailer wasn't terrible, in fact I liked it a lot, there weren't a lot of people talking about it. Kinberg says the schedule change has nothing to do with audience reaction to the trailer, and about pumping up the visual effects and maximizing box office potential in China...The X-Men will return inon June 7th 2019. At least that's the date for now but would anybody be surprised if it moves again?