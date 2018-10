Shea Whigham Reveals 'Joker' Role, Talks Joaquin Phoenix's Performance

Remember when Todd Phillips'movie sounded like an awful idea? Yeah, well that was before Joaquin Phoenix came aboard to play the Clown Prince of Crime, and he was surrounded by a tremendous cast of legends and character actors. Things are going so well Warner Bros. felt confident enough to moveto the following year, leavingas one of only two DCEU movies in 2019.Just one of the many reasons to look forward to this '80s-set Joker origin story is a member of the supporting cast, Shea Whigham, who until this new interview with Collider was in an unspecified role. He not only reveals what his part is now, but has a lot of praise for the work Phoenix is doing...Clearly he's being deliberately cloudy here, except when talking about the performances of Camp and Phoenix. Camp can be seen right now in Paul Dano's directorial debut,, while Phoenix has been seen in four movies this year already:, andhits theaters on October 4th 2019, and everything we've seen makes me think Phoenix is going to give us a take on the character we've never experienced before.