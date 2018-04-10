10/04/2018
Rosie Perez Cast As Renee Montoya In 'Birds Of Prey'
And the Birds of Prey has nearly gathered its flock. After Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Mary Elizabeth Winstead joined Margot Robbie in the DCEU film, The Wrap reports Rosie Perez has been cast as detective Renee Montoya.
Perez is probably best known for her roles in Spike Lee's Do the Right Thing and in the basketball comedy White Men Can't Jump. She takes on the role of Montoya, an openly gay detective in the Gotham City police department. At one point in the comics she also takes up the costumed mantle of The Question, but it's unclear if she'll do the same in the movie. Perez hadn't been mentioned among the candidates for the role, as it looked as if Justina Machado or Roberta Colindrez would take it.
With Perez on board, Robbie back as Harley Quinn, Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, and Winstead as Huntress, there only remains the Cassandra Cain and villain Black Mask roles to be filled. Ewan McGregor and Sharlto Copley may be up for the latter.
Directed by Cathy Yan, Birds of Prey opens February 7th 2020.