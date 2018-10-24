10/24/2018
Richard Linklater To Direct Biopic On Late Comedian Bill Hicks
If you've been paying attention to Richard Linklater lately, you might know his most recent work was a hilarious political campaign ad against Texas senator Ted Cruz. His Texas bonafides can't be denied, and now Linklater is turning his attentions towards another prominent figure in his home state, the late comedian Bill Hicks, whose life will be chronicled in an upcoming biopic.
Linklater will write and direct a biopic on Bill Hicks, a groundbreaking and highly controversial comedian who rose to prominence in the '90s. It will follow his career trajectory and rise through the comedy ranks, hopefully to include getting censored by David Letterman, and ultimately his early death from cancer at the age of 32. His angry style of comedy left a deep impact, and was seen as a major influence on the career of Denis Leary.
This looks to be Linklater's next film after he wraps up on Where'd You Go, Bernadette? Linklater had been developing a movie on the 1969 space race but according to Collider that has fallen through.