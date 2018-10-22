10/22/2018
Rian Johnson's 'Knives Out' Adds Ana de Armas And Don Johnson
Okay, is there a more exciting film in the works right now than Rian Johnson's Knives Out? The modern day mystery, that he'll shoot before his next Star Wars escapades, already boasts Chris Evans, Daniel Craig, Michael Shannon, and Lakeith Stanfield, and now it's gotten even better with two more big additions.
Blade Runner 2049's Ana de Armas and Cold in July's Don Johnson have joined this stellar cast. Plot details are still being held secret but who really cares with these people in it? It does look as if Craig and Stanfield are playing detectives, but not much else is known.
Ever since she played Joi in Blade Runner 2049, de Armas has been lining up one project after the other. She'll be seen next in crime film Three Seconds opposite Rosamund Pike, and after that in Danny Boyle's untitled musical. Johnson is currently shooting HBO's Watchmen series and will have to figure out how to negotiate both before he can officially sign on, although he's close to inking a deal.
Shooting on Knives Out begins later this year, which should also give Craig time before he moves to Bond 25. [Deadline]