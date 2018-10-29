Review: 'London Fields' Almost Wasn't Released...It Probably Shouldn't Have Been

London Fields tells the story of author Samson Young (Billy Bob Thornton) attempting to write a new book, which leads him to London in an effort to spark an idea and cure his writers block. Young has swapped apartments with successful British author Mark Aspery (Jason Isaacs) through what is essentially a writer’s exchange program. Almost immediately, Young stumbles upon Nicola Six (Amber Heard) – a beautiful and seductive femme fatale who has premonitions of her own death. Nicola is in the midst of manipulating multiple men, most notably Keith Talent (Jim Sturgess) and Guy Clinch (Theo James).

has some interesting cinematographic elements that highlight the classic film noir feel that it is going for. We have Samson narrating the film, speaking directly to the audience with a dry and quiet demeanor. There is old timey music throughout, certain shots in slow motion and unique camera angles and close ups. Director Matthew Cullen has made some great choices, including splitting the film up into chapters of Samson’s novel. I liked the look and feel of the film, unfortunately much more than the substance.falls apart quickly and becomes a jumbled mess. A promising idea, and popular source material (the Martin Amis novel of the same name), are not executed well and end up falling flat. Don’t worry though, we get a silly Johnny Depp cameo as Chick Purchase, a mobster/dart player who is as ridiculous as the name Chick Purchase.might be worth checking out…and I’m talking about checking out the book from the library – the film isn’t worth anything more than a rainy afternoon Netflix watch when you are tired of binge watchingfor the 12time…and it might not even be worth that.