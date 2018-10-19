Review: David Gordon Green's 'Halloween' w/ Jamie Lee Curtis Is A Worthy Sequel

It’s been 40 years since Michael Myers first returned to Haddonfield, leaving a trail of carnage in death in his wake. 40 years since the face of popular horror was changed forever. People in my age group rarely remember a time before horror and slasher were synonymous. A time before the rules of horror, as laid out by Scream’s resident movie geek Randy Meeks, applied to virginal school girls everywhere (though if you ask John Carpenter the whole “virginal” thing wasn’t really a factor). In the real world that 40 years has not only been filled by countless copycats, but also no less than 9 proper sequels starring Mr. Myers of varying degrees of merit. Thankfully, in the Haddonfield we now visit, there were no sequels…not even Halloween II applies, and that brings us to the sad truth of Halloween canon. There was no happy ending for Laurie Strode. Even though she was spared Michael returning time and again as we saw in the theaters that doesn’t mean Laurie had a joy filled life, quite the opposite. We revisit Laurie and find that, while she did get married and have a daughter the horror of that night in 1978 never left her. She’s living alone in a doomsday preppers paradise in the woods. She’s spent the last 40 years preparing for Michael’s return, training in firearms, hand to hand combat, survival, you name it….she’s suburban Sarah Connor. As you can imagine this didn’t leave room for healthy relationships, her marriage(s) have failed, her daughter is all but estranged, and her granddaughter has to talk to her in secret. Meanwhile Michael has been locked up in Smith’s Grove the entire time. The state no longer sees the research benefit in housing Myers at the apparently lush Smith’s Grove and has decided to move him to a more prison like facility (had they watched the sequels they would know this is a HORRIBLE idea). As one could imagine, that transfer bus never makes it to the prison.





This flick was an obvious labor of love for director David Gordon Green. If there's one thing I've always found true it's the obvious increase in quality when a director is passionate about his project. There's nothing groundbreaking about this movie, and that's a good thing! When you have a film as iconic as 1978's Halloween the worst thing you can do is hope to improve it, at best you can deliver a worthy sequel that evokes the same feel as the original, and that's exactly what they do. The movie is simple, at 1 hour 48 minutes it doesn't waste time and more importantly it uses the time it has to fit all of the pieces in place. Even the device to return Michael's mask to him, wherein a pair of pod-caster's hope to elicit a response from the shape but presenting his old mask, makes sense and brings the story into the modern day. When Michael begins to stalk through Haddonfield among the trick r treater's a tension slowly builds that doesn't really let us until the credits roll. The kills come fast and indiscriminately leading up to a final confrontation that will have you white knuckling the armrest of your theater seat. That's the one thing I really didn't expect, I figured the movie would deliver in a totally predictable way…I'm not saying it does or it doesn't, I'm just saying they present the events in such a way that you have no idea what's going to happen. The characters, Laurie especially, seem to be in real danger…there's a feeling throughout that the "final girl" may not be a thing in this film.





There are some things that, depending on your outlook, keep the film from perfection. I'll preface by saying these are things that didn't bother me in the least but I can see how they would bother some. First, most of the early kills are inconsequential. The film moves fast, mostly to it's benefit, but one of the casualties of that pace is the lack of a connection to any of the characters outside of the main group. When they're knocked off there's no emotional cost, it's more the shock and awe at the…. let's say, creative ways in which Myers takes out his prey. I mean, they guys had 40 years to think of inventive ways to kill. The second qualm some may have will mostly be relegated to those who know Halloween mostly from its sequels. I loved the sequels, and I will freely admit that I even have a soft spot for the mythology of part 6 (Thorn Cult represent!!). As I mentioned before this flick throws out all but the first movie, so anything supernatural about Michael Myers is thrown out too. They don't go out of their way to hammer home that Michael is just a man, but there's enough in there that this becomes more of a "serial killer with a mask" film and not an "unstoppable killer who can't die" flick. Does it affect the final result? Not at all…but those with skin in the sequel game could be a bit put off.




