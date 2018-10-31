10/31/2018
Rebecca Hall And Eiza Gonzalez The Latest To Join 'Godzilla vs. Kong' Cast
Iron Man 3's Rebecca Hall and Baby Driver's Eiza Gonzalez are the latest to join Legendary's Godzilla vs. Kong cast. They join the previously cast Millie Bobby Brown, Brian Tyree Henry, Alexander Skarsgard, and Julian Dennison in the MonsterVerse flick.
There aren't any details on Hall or Gonzalez's roles, but it's always possible they're involved with Monarch, the monster-hunting organization seen in 2014's Godzilla and again in 2017's Kong: Skull Island. Godzilla vs. Kong serves as a sequel to both films, as well as next year's Godzilla: King of the Monsters.
Hall will be seen next in the Will Ferrell/John C. Reilly comedy Holmes & Watson, while Gonzalez has Robert Rodriguez's Alita: Battle Angel. She recently signed on to star with Mel Gibson and Charlie Hunnam in the action movie, Waldo.
Directed by Adam Wingard, Godzilla vs. Kong opens May 22nd 2020. [Variety]