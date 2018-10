Rebecca Hall And Eiza Gonzalez The Latest To Join 'Godzilla vs. Kong' Cast

's Rebecca Hall and's Eiza Gonzalez are the latest to join Legendary'scast. They join the previously cast Millie Bobby Brown, Brian Tyree Henry, Alexander Skarsgard, and Julian Dennison in the MonsterVerse flick.There aren't any details on Hall or Gonzalez's roles, but it's always possible they're involved with Monarch, the monster-hunting organization seen in 2014'sand again in 2017's. Godzilla vs. Kong serves as a sequel to both films, as well as next year'sHall will be seen next in the Will Ferrell/John C. Reilly comedy, while Gonzalez has Robert Rodriguez's. She recently signed on to star with Mel Gibson and Charlie Hunnam in the action movie, Waldo Directed by Adam Wingard,opens May 22nd 2020. [ Variety