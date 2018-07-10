Podcast: Superhero Fatigue? Remakes? Do VENOM and A STAR IS BORN Shut The Critics Up?

On this week's show, me and fellow PDCer Roxana Hadadi take a look at two important films for this season. Sony's VENOM is the launch of their new cinematic universe but is Tom Hardy's bizarre performance enough for fans? And does its box office success signal an end to the conversation about "superhero fatigue"? Plus, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's A STAR IS BORN has a ton of Oscars momentum behind it. Has Cooper found the formula for doing remakes the right way?