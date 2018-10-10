'Pet Sematary' Trailer: The Dead Won't Stay Buried In The Latest Stephen King Adaptation

The Stephen Kingaissance continues! After the wild $700M success of Stephen King's, we've seen the author's adapted at a rate like never before, and that's saying something because his novels have always been among Hollywood's favorites. The next one that looks like it could do for family pets what Pennywise does for a fear of clowns is, and a creepy first trailer has finally arrived.Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer are behind this second adaptation of the 1983 novel, following the 1989 film considered one of the better King movies on the big screen. The story remains pretty much intact, centering on the Creed family who move from the city into the Derry, Maine where they discover a nearby burial ground where things have a nasty habit of not staying buried. Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz, and John Lithgow are the biggest names involved, but the real star of any King adaptation if Stephen King himself. This version of the story is leaning hard on the horror and folklore aspects, which, at least to me, has it feeling a little bit likeand that's a very good thing.Here's the official synopsis:gets resurrected on April 5th 2019.