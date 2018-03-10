10/03/2018
Pedro Pascal Rumored For Disney's Live-Action 'Star Wars' Series; Possible Directors Revealed
There's something refreshing about a good old fashioned Star Wars rumor. In this case we've got a couple of them about Jon Favreau's Star Wars TV series, which is in production now. And that means you can expect to hear a lot more speculation about it, like who will star and who might be directing each episode.
These reports have surfaced from the generally reliable folks at Making Star Wars and Discussing Film, who say Game of Thrones and Wonder Woman 1984 actor Pedro Pascal is up for the lead role. Exactly what that role might be is unclear since nothing about the setting has been made official. However, it does appear to be set on the planet Mandalore and center on the warrior Mandalorians post-Return of the Jedi. Whether that means we can expect an appearance by Boba Fett, nobody knows.
As for who could be directing, Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Alan Taylor are all said to be on board. Favreau is an obvious choice since he's spear-heading the whole thing, and obviously has a deep connection with Disney thanks to Iron Mans 1 & 2, The Jungle Book, and The Lion King. Taylor would be returning to TV after a couple of failed blockbusters in Terminator Genisys and Thor: The Dark World. He directed some of the best Game of Thrones episodes before jumping to the big screen. Filoni is the most exciting name here, though. He may not be a known commodity to those who only watch the live-action films, but he was the beloved creative voice behind Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars: The Clone Wars.
No word on when the 8-episode first season will kick off, but expect it to be soon after Disney's streaming service launches.