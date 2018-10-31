10/31/2018
Paul Bettany's Vision May Co-Star In Disney's Scarlet Witch TV Series
In case there was any question whether Disney streaming was something worth investing in, the last few days of reveals are showing exactly why it's going to be a must-own for Marvel fans. Not only will it be the place to get all of our favorite MCU films, but shows featuring many of our favorite Avengers and Avengers foes have already been announced, and now you can one more familiar face into the mix.
While Paul Bettany's Vision is currently a dead/deactivated android thanks to Thanos' actions in Avengers: Infinity War, we can assume he'll return because he's expected to be part of the upcoming miniseries featuring Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch. Slashfilm says the six-to-eight episode series could actually a Scarlet Witch and Vision series rather than just focused on her, which would make sense given their romantic relationship and shared history. Whether this leads to them having kids, the future Young Avengers known as Speed and Wiccan, is anybody's guess but nothing is out of the realm of possibility, right?
Add this to the other announced shows featuring Tom Hiddleston as Loki (Which I hope is a prequel! No backsies on his death, thank you!!), and the Falcon/Winter Soldier series confirmed just last night.
So yeah, time to start setting aside some cash for that Disney streaming subscription fee.