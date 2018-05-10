'Overlord' Final Trailer: Allied Soldiers Battle Supernatural Nazi Zombies

Here's one secret J.J. Abrams doesn't want to keep hidden:is getting some of the best reviews of the season. Ever since its run on the festival circuit the buzz has been through the roof for the film many thought was another "secret"movie. But it's clear there's more on the table than just another gory horror movie, like supernatural Nazi zombies.Part war film, part body horror, Overlord is directed by Julius Avery () and centers on American soldiers dropped into Nazi territory on the eve of D-Day. There they uncover more than they bargained for; a secret lab where terrifying, unnatural experiments are taking place. Like many of the Abrams-produced flicks the cast is made up mostly of unknowns. Wyatt Russell aka Kurt Russell's boy is probably the biggest name, followed by Jovan Adepo (), Bokeem Woodbine (), Jacob Anderson (), Iain De Caestecker (), Pilou Asbaek (), and John Magaro ().hits theaters on November 9th.