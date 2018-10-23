'Nobody's Fool' Red Band Trailer: Tiffany Haddish Is Out Of Control In Tyler Perry's New Comedy

Have you had your Tiffany Haddish fill yet? Hopefully not, because you're going to be seeing a lot more of thebreakout in the coming months, and Tyler Perry puts her front and center in his new film,. Get ready for maximum Haddish in this new red band trailer for the comedy.Haddish plays a wild child recently released from prison, who is forced to stay with her uptight sister played by's Tika Sumpter. Can't go wrong with that duo, and to me this looks incredibly watchable for a Tyler Perry film. Whoopi Goldberg, Amber Riley, and Omari Hardwick co-star.opens November 2nd. And you can see Haddish right now in two films,opposite Kevin Hart andalongside Ike Barinholtz.