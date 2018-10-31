10/31/2018
New Trailer For Lars Von Trier's 'The House That Jack Built', Unrated Cut Opening For One Night Only
Controversy, thy name is Lars von Trier. The director of such contentious films as Nymphomaniac, Antichrist, Melancholia, and Dogville split the Cannes audience once again earlier this year with The House that Jack Built. While there were disgusted walkouts and no shortage of crushing reviews, there were just as many who praised von Trier's vision. Now for one night fans will get a chance to see the director's vision fully in an unedited cut released prior to the R-rated national rollout.
That's right, there will be two versions of The House that Jack Built dropped into cinemas, so pick your poison. For a single night, November 28th, select cities will get the full director's cut of the film, which stars Matt Dillon as a serial killer in the 1970s, whose murdering career is defined by five kills he sees as works of art. Even as the police begin to track his every move, Jack takes greater risks and puts his life in the outside world at greater risk. The film co-stars Uma Thurman, Siobhan Fallon Hogan, Sofie Gråbøl, Riley Keough, and Bruno Ganz.
A couple of weeks later on December 14th will see the R-rated cut hit theaters. Those with a weaker stomach might want to choose this one, based on what I've heard. However, if you're feeling adventurous, you can check out the list of theaters showing the unrated version here. Only a couple of options for us folks in the DC area, sadly.