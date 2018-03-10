'New Mutants' Could Get An R-rating, If The Reshoots Ever Begin

To that point. the latest New Mutants update comes from producer Simon Kinberg, who tells Collider that the reshoots haven't even begun yet but are forthcoming. Well, that can happen when you have a talented cast including Anya-Taylor Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, and Alice Braga. Getting their schedules together must be tough, but if the reshoots haven't started yet then we have to face the likelihood of yet another delay that will knock it off the current August 2nd 2019 release date.
Unfortunately, Kinberg isn't asked to go into it in quite that level of detail. He does talk about the movie's potential rating, however, and says the possibility exists for an R-rating...
“It’s the kind of movie that could go R, or it could be a hard PG-13. As I was saying before in terms of subgenres or the genre, it is obviously teased as a horror film, and most horror films these days are R-rated, but it stars a very young cast, so we’ll see. It really is what the movie wants to be. The studio is open to either rating… Traditionally, superhero movies are PG-13 other than ‘Logan’ and the ‘Deadpool’ movies, and generally, horror films are R-rated, so we’ll see where this one falls. It is a very scary, edgy movie.”
I think New Mutants is going to need everything it can get to stand out from the pack. Embrace the horror elements, go with the 'R', and see what happens. If this is going to be one of the final X-Men movies for Fox they might as well pull out all of the stops.