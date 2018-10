New 'Child's Play' TV Series Details Revealed

There's so much going on with thefranchise that it's sometimes hard to keep track. In short, there's so much love out there for Chucky that one franchise can't sustain it. So MGM has a remake on the way that will do something different with the killer doll, while series creator Don Mancini has a TV series that will stick to the prior established continuity, picking up after the events of 2017'sI can't even begin to talk about all of the wacky crap that went down in that movie, but let's keep it simple and say it gives Chucky the ability to possess other dolls, which opens up a ton of storyline possibilities that Mancini plans to pick up on. He described his plan to fans attending the recent Screamfest...Producer and Chucky designer David Kirschner added,Sounds like there will be an actual kid in the mix, like with Andy Barclay in the original movie.Mancini continued,Themovies have grown to encompass a ton of different characters, and the plots have become increasingly bizarre. While I don't see how it works as a TV series I'm interested in seeing Mancini try. [ BloodyDisgusting