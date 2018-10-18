'Narcos: Mexico' Trailer: Diego Luna And Michael Pena Give Rise To The Mexican Drug War

I was never quite able to make it through the third season of, after the series shifted its focus away from Pablo Escobar and onto the Cali cartel. For the upcoming fourth season a way has been found to lure me back into the fold, and that's by casting Diego Luna and Michael Pena to leadOnce again turning back the clock, this season ofwill take place in the '80s and explore the origins of the drug trade and the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel. Luna will play Felix Gallardo, who took charge of the loose knit group of traffickers to build an empire, while Pena is DEA agent Kiki Camarena, who is hot on his trail. If you want to remain spoiler free I wouldn't look up the true story of either guy, just sayin'.Here's the season synopsis:hits Netflix on November 16th.