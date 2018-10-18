10/18/2018
'Narcos: Mexico' Trailer: Diego Luna And Michael Pena Give Rise To The Mexican Drug War
I was never quite able to make it through the third season of Narcos, after the series shifted its focus away from Pablo Escobar and onto the Cali cartel. For the upcoming fourth season a way has been found to lure me back into the fold, and that's by casting Diego Luna and Michael Pena to lead Narcos: Mexico.
Once again turning back the clock, this season of Narcos will take place in the '80s and explore the origins of the drug trade and the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel. Luna will play Felix Gallardo, who took charge of the loose knit group of traffickers to build an empire, while Pena is DEA agent Kiki Camarena, who is hot on his trail. If you want to remain spoiler free I wouldn't look up the true story of either guy, just sayin'.
Here's the season synopsis: Narcos: Mexico will explore the origins of the modern drug war by going back to its roots, beginning at a time when the Mexican trafficking world was a loose and disorganized confederation of independent growers and dealers. Witness the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s as Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna) takes the helm, unifying traffickers in order to build an empire. When DEA agent Kiki Camarena (Michael Peña) moves his wife and young son from California to Guadalajara to take on a new post, he quickly learns that his assignment will be more challenging than he ever could have imagined. As Kiki garners intelligence on Félix and becomes more entangled in his mission, a tragic chain of events unfold, affecting the drug trade and the war against it for years to come.
Narcos: Mexico hits Netflix on November 16th.