10/29/2018
Michael Rooker Confirms James Gunn Will Direct Next 'Suicide Squad'
When people talk about the great director/actor combos James Gunn and Michael Rooker probably won't be the first to come up, but in terms of loyalty to one another they can't be beat. Rooker has appeared in all of the films Gunn has directed, and continues to back his Guardians of the Galaxy director after his firing by Disney. Speaking at Walker Stalker Con, Rooker talked a little bit more about Gunn's departure, and confirmed Gunn's next project as part of Warner Bros.' DCEU.
“It’s terrible, isn’t it? Yeah, but oh well, guess what? He’s on a gig already. ‘Suicide Squad,’ that’s right. He’s writing it and directing it as well."
Okay, so we knew Gunn would at least be writing a new take on Suicide Squad but this is the first confirmation he'll get behind the camera, too. The way Rooker sounds it wouldn't be at all surprising if he ended up with a role. Gotta keep the partnership alive, right? Let's just hope they save room for Dave Bautista because I hear he's interested. [Comicbook]