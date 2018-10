Michael Pena Will Make Wishes Come True In Blumhouse's 'Fantasy Island' Remake

Michael Pena is about to make all of your wildest dreams come true. Blumhouse'sremake has just cast theactor in the role of Mr. Roarke, the mysterious benefactor made famous by Ricardo Montalban in the classic TV series.So this could be interesting, because Blumhouse's Jason Blum has suggested a slightly more horror-esque take on the TV series' premise, while the casting of Pena certainly suggests comedy. In case you forgot,takes place on a hidden island owned by the mysterious, possibly immortal, Mr. Roarke. He has the power to make the fantasies of his guests come true, for a price, of course. He is joined on the island by his diminutive sidekick, Tattoo, originally played by Hervé Villechaize.Even the plot synopsis for this new Fantasy Island sounds sinister. THR saysYep, sounds like everymovie I ever saw.Fantasy Island has no set release date but will be directed by's Jeff Wadlow.