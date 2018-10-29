10/29/2018
Michael Keaton And Seth Rogen To Star In 'King Of The Jungle' About Wild Tech Genius John McAfee
The story of John McAfee. If you know that last name you might think it's the boring tale of a tech nerd who founded an antivirus company. Well, that's certainly part of it, but nobody wants to make a movie about that. McAfee soon left Silicon Valley behind and that's when things got weird. The film King of the Jungle about that part of his life has been in the works for years, and now it's been revived with Michael Keaton and Seth Rogen starring.
King of the Jungle will be directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa (Crazy Stupid Love, Focus), who have been attached since 2013, and centers on McAfee after he left his company and hightailed it to Belize. At the time his net worth was roughly $100M but in short order it had plummeted. He created his own little community, surrounded by sex, guns, and drugs, and became suspected in the murder of a neighbor. Keaton will play McAfee with Rogen as the Wired reporter sent to interview him.
Originally it was Johnny Depp who was attached to the McAfee role, but that was back when he was in demand. Now it's Keaton who looks like the better get. [Deadline]