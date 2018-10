Michael B. Jordan Is 'The Silver Bear', Elsie Fisher Joins 'The Shaggs', 'Godzilla Vs. Kong' Adds Demian Bichir

Michael B. Jordan is staying busy, this time by adding hitman thrillerto his list of upcoming projects. The film is based on the book series byscreenwriter Derek Haas, and centers on the origins of hitman Columbus as he rises through the ranks to become an elite assassin after killing the Speaker of the House, who happens to be his father. The book will be adapted by Frank Baldwin, but no director has been named. [ Deadline breakout Elsie Fisher will star in, a musical fromdirector, Ken Kwapis. The film is based on the real-life all-girl rock band who had one infamous studio album, 1969's, considered to be one of the worst ever made. Although it has gained a certain cult status over the years and Kurt Cobain listed it as among his all-time favorites. The Shaggs were three musically-inept sisters from New Hampshire who came together because their father believed their mother had predicted its success. Joy Gregory () penned the script after reading an article on the band by Susan Orlean (offame) in the New Yorker. [ THR Oscar nominee Demian Bichir is the latest to join crossover flick, which serves as a sequel to both 2014'sand last year's, not to mention the upcoming. Bichir, who can be seen right now in, joins Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, Brian Tyree Henry, Danai Gurira, Julian Dennison, and Zhang Ziyi in the film directed by Adam Wingard.opens May 22nd 2020.