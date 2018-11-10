10/11/2018
Matthew McConaughey, Kate Beckinsale, And Henry Golding To Star In Guy Ritchie's 'Toff Guys'
Before Guy Ritchie made the move to blockbusters such as Sherlock Holmes, King Arthur, and Aladdin (I still can't believe he's doing that), he was the guy for British gangster films. Ritchie made his bones with Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch, RocknRolla, and more, and now he's returning to the genre with an all-star cast led by Matthew McConaughey.
Ritchie will direct McConaughey, Kate Beckinsale, and Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding in Toff Guys, crime film he co-wrote with Marn Davies and Ivan Atkinson. According to Deadline the film will "explore the collision between old-money European wealth and the modern marijuana industrial complex with new gang entrants swarming."
So it's a movie about pot dealers. Got it.
Production should kick off in May following a sizable $30M investment by Miramax to acquire the worldwide rights. While I don't think Ritchie's name is much of a draw anymore, the cast he assembled definitely is.