10/24/2018
Martin Scorsese Sets 'Killers Of The Flower Moon' With Leonardo DiCaprio As Next Film
We're still waiting for Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, his first venture with Netflix, to finally arrive after an eternity in development. But before that happens the director has already lined up what he'll be doing next, and it's another project that has been on his plate for a long time: Killers of the Flower Moon.
Variety reports Scorsese will shoot Killers of the Flower Moon next summer, with his pal Leonardo DiCaprio set to star. The film has been in the works since 2017, but not much has happened with it as Scorsese has focused on completing The Irishman. The story is based on the book by David Grann, set in 1920s Oklahoma where the wealthy, oil rich Osage Nation starts being murdered off one by one and the newly-created FBI is called in to investigate.
We've seen Scorsese spend an extensive amount of time on his last couple of films so predicting when we'll see Killers of the Flower Moon is silly. Hopefully more details on that will emerge soon.