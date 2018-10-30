10/30/2018
Live-Action 'Attack On Titan' Film Lands 'It' Director Andy Muschietti
Andy Muschietti has filled the screen with his share of horrors as director of Mama and Stephen King's It, but now he's got much bigger scares on the way. Variety reports Muschietti will direct a live-action Attack on Titan film, based on the mega-popular manga and anime series.
If you've seen anything of Attack on Titan it's probably of the giant, skeletal humanoids that roam the Earth, kept at bay by giant walls built by what remains of humanity. The manga series was created by Hajime Isayama and launched in 2009, becoming one of the highest selling manga of all-time. It was eventually developed into an anime TV series and later a Japanese two-part feature released in 2015.
Attack on Titan is a huge franchise with a devoted fanbase, and so it makes for a potentially lucrative opportunity. That said, manga and adaptations haven't fared well here in the U.S., and one only needs look at last year's Ghost in the Shell for an example. That may be why Muschietti was chosen as he has a proven track record of success. He is currently working on It: Chapter 2 which is expected match or exceed the $700M box office of its predecessor.