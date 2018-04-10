'Lilo & Stitch' Is Disney's Latest Live-Action Remake

Disney's 2002 filmprobably isn't considered one of their true animaed classics, but the film has spawned a pair of the most evergreen characters they've got. The animated film earned a decent $273M, but spawned an entire franchise of TV shows, video games, and I still see the characters on new merchandise regularly. It was only a matter of time before Disney got around to remaking it live-action style, but that time is finally here.Disney is planning a live-action/CGI film with Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich set to produce and Mike Van Waes writing the script. The story centered on a young girl named Lilo who befriends "Experiment 626", an alien who escapes from intergalactic prison and crash lands on her home island. Co-directors Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois went on to create Dreamworks'franchise.There's still a lot we don't know about this latest Disney remake. No director is attached just yet, and it's unclear whether this will be a theatrical film or hit their upcoming streaming service. Screenwriter Van Waes is also an unknown commodity, with his biggest credit the upcomingspinoff,