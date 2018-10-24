10/24/2018
'Joker' Movie Casts Its Young Bruce Wayne And Alfred Pennyworth
Todd Phillips' Joker movie may not feature an appearance by Batman, but a young Bruce Wayne? Well, that's definitely happening. The '80s-set origin has cast Dante Pereira-Olson (Happy) as the future Dark Knight, joined by Douglas Hodge as family butler Alfred Pennyworth.
I don't know why but for some reason I didn't think they'd bother having Bruce Wayne appear, although of course it makes sense that he would since Brett Cullen is playing his father, Thomas Wayne. Even if we never see it play out, this helps draw a connection between Bruce and Joaquin Phoenix's Joker that we know will blossom into full-blown hatred. But it also has the potential to be a distraction, taking too much of the focus away from Joker's evolution from hard-luck loser to the Clown Prince of Crime. Plus, his nemesis in this film is It's tough to see Bruce Wayne and not immediately want to see how everything helps change him, too. Makes me wonder if we'll see Martha Wayne, too. You'd think so, right?
Then again, we may not see much of Bruce Wayne on screen. Filming has been ongoing for weeks so this could be nothing more than a glorified cameo. We'll have to wait until Joker's release on October 4th 2019 to find out. [ComicBook]