10/19/2018
John Krasinski Says He's Writing 'A Quiet Place 2'
With $334M worldwide, John Krasinski's A Quiet Place is one of the year's greatest success stories. A small budgeted original horror that was powered by word of mouth, it was never intended to be the start of a franchise. Nor did Krasinski have any plan to return to that particular world of characters and sound-sensitive monsters again, leaving it up in the air when a sequel was announced for 2020.
Krasinski eventually confirmed his involvement, but it's only now that we're learning the extent of it. During a Q&A at the Silver Screen Theatre in Los Angeles, Krasinski revealed that he is actually writing the sequel now. This wasn't what he intended, and he initially told the producers to move forward on the sequel with somebody else...
“That was my intention for the movie itself,” Krasinski said. “Then I had this small idea for a sequel, but I didn’t think it would go anywhere. So, I said to the studio, ‘Just go do the movie with somebody else.'”
“They heard some pitches, and I told Drew [producer Andrew Form] about this little idea,” Krasinski said. “And he told me to think about it a little longer. And then I thought, ‘This might really work.’ So, I’m currently writing the sequel.”
The first movie was penned by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck originally, and at one point they were mulling around ideas for followup. What we didn't know is that Krasinski did a significant rewrite on that story, and made a drastic change to a crucial scene involving the family's youngest child. I won't spoil it in case you're one of the few who hasn't seen it already.
It's still unclear if Krasinski will get back behind the camera, and if any of the previous cast will return, including his wife Emily Blunt. A Quiet Place 2 is currently set to open on May 15th 2020. [THR]