10/16/2018
John Cena Will Fight Wildfires In Family Comedy 'Playing With Fire'
Just as I'm about to fly out the door to see John Cena rock the 100th episode of Smackdown Live, Mr. Hustle Loyalty Respect has lined up a new acting role. Variety reports Cena is close to signing on to Playing with Fire, a family comedy that will fit in with his all-ages persona.
Penned by Matt Lieberman, the film follows “a group of rugged wildfire fighters who meet their match when they rescue a trio of rambunctious children.” Dan Ewen wrote the original spec before Lieberman gave it a rewrite. No word on a director yet.
Not much else is known about the project, or how long this will keep Cena away from the squared circle. He's been less of a presence on WWE TV lately as his acting career has taken off. He was seen earlier this year in the hit comedy, Blockers, and will have a role in the upcoming Bumblebee movie.