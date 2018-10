John Carpenter's Pissed About Dwayne Johnson's 'Big Trouble In Little China' Sequel

John Carpenter'sis a beloved cult favorite now, but when it opened in 1986 the film was a dud. Carpenter and star Kurt Russell weren't able to maximize on the success of their previous collaborations,and, which came as a little bit of a surprise. When I was a kid I didn't know what a flop movie was, so I think I always expected there would be a sequel to the film. That obviously never materialized back then, but we're getting one now starring Dwayne Johnson . Unfortunately, it doesn't sound like Carpenter has much to do with it, and certainly he isn't pleased.Asked about the film by CinemaBlend , Carpenter made it clear that he's pretty angry this sequel is happening without his involvement...Clearly he's pissed, not necessarily that it's happening at all, but that it's happening in such a generic fashion. They wanted to make a movie with Dwayne Johnson and so they just dropped him into it whether he makes sense or not. To be fair, it HAS made sense financially for practically every franchise he's been added to. He didn't earn the nickname "Franchise Viagra" for nothing. So while I don't think there's a big enough audience to justify asequel in general, adding Johnson to the mix should be more than worth it.