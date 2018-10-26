10/26/2018
Jamie Lee Curtis The Latest To Join Rian Johnson's 'Knives Out' Cast
It looks like Jamie Lee Curtis' return as Laurie Strode in Halloween will lead to even bigger opportunities. Curtis is now the latest to join the extraordinary cast of Rian Johnson's modern day mystery, Knives Out, joining Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Lakeith Stanfield, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, and Ana de Armas.
We could be looking at a resurgence in Curtis' career following a few years where we mostly saw her on the small screen. As for her character in Knives Out, we don't know anything about it as Johnson is keeping the plot under wraps. It's considered to be an Agatha Christie-style mystery, and one of the characters is a detective played by Craig. With this cast it doesn't really matter what the story is about, does it? Knives Out will be Johnson's first film since Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and he'll start production in November before tackling his new Star Wars trilogy at a later date.
Next up for Curtis is An Acceptable Loss, which is directed by Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers director Joe Chappelle. [Variety]