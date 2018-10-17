10/17/2018
Idris Elba Is Joining The Cast Of 'Cats', Instantly Becomes Its Coolest Castmember
Idris Elba is trading in Heimdall's sword for feline claws, joining the cast of Tom Hooper's adaptation of Cats. Not the casting I ever would've expected, but sure, why the Hell not? Elba can do no wrong, right? Unless you saw Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, that is.
Anyway, Elba joins Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, and Ian McKellen in the screen version of Andrew Lloyd Webbber's classic musical about a group of alley cats who meet to perform the Jellicle Ball, a ritual that will help the Jellicle leader decide which cat ascends to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life. Elba will play antagonist Macavity, a master criminal who leads a band of mischievous cats in the kidnapping of Old Deuteronomy.
The original Broadway musical won seven Tony Awards and held the record as the longest-running show. Hooper has been trying to make this movie for years, but it took his success on Les Miserables, and a helping hand from exec-producer Steven Spielberg, that finally made it happen. Cats will hit theaters on December 20th 2019. [Deadline]