'How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' Trailer: Soar With Dragons For The Final Time

Are you ready to soar into the clouds one more time with Hiccup and Toothless? Dreamworks'as been huge, breaking box office records, earning Oscar nominations, and spawning a huge multimedia franchise. But all good things must come to an end, andwill bring the epic story to a close.Once again directed and written by Dean DeBlois, the third film finds Hiccup and Toothless pulled in different directions as they embrace a new destiny. Hiccup has settled into his role as leader of his Viking clan, while Toothless has discovered he isn't the last Light Fury in existence.Get ready to break out the waterworks for this one. It's going to be tough to say goodbye to this franchise, assuming it really is coming to an end. I'm going to miss those incredible flying sequences most of all.Here's the synopsis:opens February 22nd 2019.