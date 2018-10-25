10/25/2018
'How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' Trailer: Soar With Dragons For The Final Time
Are you ready to soar into the clouds one more time with Hiccup and Toothless? Dreamworks' How to Train Your Dragon has been huge, breaking box office records, earning Oscar nominations, and spawning a huge multimedia franchise. But all good things must come to an end, and How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World will bring the epic story to a close.
Once again directed and written by Dean DeBlois, the third film finds Hiccup and Toothless pulled in different directions as they embrace a new destiny. Hiccup has settled into his role as leader of his Viking clan, while Toothless has discovered he isn't the last Light Fury in existence.
Get ready to break out the waterworks for this one. It's going to be tough to say goodbye to this franchise, assuming it really is coming to an end. I'm going to miss those incredible flying sequences most of all.
Here's the synopsis: From DreamWorks Animation comes a surprising tale about growing up, finding the courage to face the unknown…and how nothing can ever train you to let go. What began as an unlikely friendship between an adolescent Viking and a fearsome Night Fury dragon has become an epic adventure spanning their lives. Welcome to the most astonishing chapter of one of the most beloved animated franchises in film history: How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. Now chief and ruler of Berk alongside Astrid, Hiccup has created a gloriously chaotic dragon utopia. When the sudden appearance of female Light Fury coincides with the darkest threat their village has ever faced, Hiccup and Toothless must leave the only home they’ve known and journey to a hidden world thought only to exist in myth. As their true destinies are revealed, dragon and rider will fight together—to the very ends of the Earth—to protect everything they’ve grown to treasure.
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World opens February 22nd 2019.