'High Life' Teaser: Robert Pattinson Heads To Deep Space In Clarie Denis' Sci-Fi Film

The potential in a pairing of Robert Pattinson with French auteur Claire Denis was always sky high, but the early reviews ofhave been stratospheric. Unfortunately, we've still got a long wait until the sci-fi film arrives stateside, but with a French release around the corner we at least have the first teaser.While brief, it's clear to see this is going to be quite the existential journey full of mesmerizing imagery. The story follows a group of criminals sent into space to find an alternative energy source, but that's just the tip of the iceberg. From what I'm hearing it may be a good idea to avoid spoilers on this one, so just heed that warning before checking out the below synopsis:Juliette Binoche, Mia Goth, Andre Benjamin, and Lars Eidinger co-star.opens in France next month, but won't open here until some time in 2019.