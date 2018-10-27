Here's What's Up With 'Guardians Of The Galaxy 3' And An 'Avengers 4' Trailer

OK, here we go, 3 quick questions, answers direct from Kevin Feige's mouth



We're still a few months away from the release of, and shortly after that we'll have. It took a few weeks afterbefore we got atrailer, and now we're all on pins and needles in anticipation of the first footage from Marvel's next big Avengers movie. So when is it coming? Well, we won't have to wait long.Kevin Feige attended an Oscar screening ofand had a mixed bag of news. Let's start with the good: Feige says thattrailer will be here “before the end of the year.” Okay, great. Hopefully by then it will have an actual title? At this point they should just hold that reveal until the trailer drops, rather than giving in and answering all of the fan speculation out there.And now the bad: Feige confirmshas been officially put "on hold." Yeah, we kinda knew that already thanks to a chatty Dave Bautista but it doesn't mean anything until it comes from Feige's mouth, and now it has. All of this is the fallout from James Gunn's sudden dismissal over the summer, and the lack of search for a director to replace him in time for an early 2019 shoot. At this point who knows when or if Marvel will ever get around to it. There's a small part of me that thinks if they wait long enough Gunn could end up coming back, especially since they are sticking with his script (for now), but that might be wishful thinking.