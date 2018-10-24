10/24/2018
'Hereditary' Director's Next Horror To Hit Theaters Next Summer
It was a big year for Hereditary director Ari Aster, as A24 released his creepy debut horror over the summer, following a buzzy run on the festival circuit. The $10M film earned $79M and will probably be seen as a cult classic when all is said and done. Now A24 is hoping to recreate the same summer magic by setting Aster's next film for August 9th 2019.
The still-untitled movie was announced earlier this year and stars Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor, and Will Poulter. Based on what little we know, the story will follow "a couple (Pugh and Reynor) that travels to Sweden to visit their friend’s rural hometown for it’s fabled mid-summer festival. What begins as an idyllic retreat quickly devolves into an increasingly violent and bizarre competition at the hands of a pagan cult."
I'll be honest in that Hereditary didn't really do much for me. Maybe it's because I had been hearing its praises sung ever since Sundance when EVERYBODY was talking about how fucked up it was. Then I saw it for myself and was left kinda cold by it. But I like the sound of this new project, which Aster has also called an "apocalyptic breakup movie". Aster's a talented director and he may have an even bigger hit on his hands now that audiences have an idea what to expect.