'Godzilla vs. Kong' Adds Alexander Skarsgard To Its Monster Cast

Sometimes it's all a matter of timing. A couple of years agoandstar Alexander Skarsgard swung through the trees inin an attempt to launch him into a blockbuster franchise. It didn't work, but now he's getting another shot by joining Legendary'scrossover movie.Skarsgard will join the previously cast Millie Bobby Brown, Brian Tyree Henry, and Julian Dennison in, a sequel to next year'sand part of Legendary's monster cinematic universe. While we don't know the plot we can assume Skarsgard will somehow be in the middle of a fight between the Godzilla introduced in 2014's movie, and the Kong first seen in. He's expected to play someone who is part of a military unit.Earlier this year Skarsgard earned an Emmy and Golden Globe for his role in HBO's. He also has TV miniseriesfrom Park Chan-Wook, and was recently seen in Jeremy Saulnier'sDirected by Adam Wingard,opens May 20th 2020. [ Variety