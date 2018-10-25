10/25/2018
George Miller's 'Fury Road' Followup Is A Romance Starring Idris Elba And Tilda Swinton
Been wondering what would be next for Mad Max: Fury Road director, George Miller? Maybe one of those Fury Road sequels or the oft-talked about Furiosa prequel with Charlize Theron? What about that Man of Steel film he was eyeing? Nah, it's none of those. It's a romance titled Three Thousand Years of Longing, and it's going to star Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton. I'll take it.
Deadline reports Miller will write and direct Three Thousand Years of Longing, a fantasy romance that will star Elba and Swinton. Do we really need to know anything else? No? Good, because there aren't any plot details, anyway. Well, a genie is apparently involved somehow.
The plan is for filming to begin early next year, and already this has to count as a highly anticipated film. Let's hope more details emerge soon.