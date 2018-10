George Miller's 'Fury Road' Followup Is A Romance Starring Idris Elba And Tilda Swinton

Been wondering what would be next fordirector, George Miller? Maybe one of thosesequels or the oft-talked about Furiosa prequel with Charlize Theron? What about that Man of Steel film he was eyeing? Nah, it's none of those. It's a romance titled, and it's going to star Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton. I'll take it. Deadline reports Miller will write and directa fantasy romance that will star Elba and Swinton. Do we really need to know anything else? No? Good, because there aren't any plot details, anyway. Well, a genie is apparently involved somehow.The plan is for filming to begin early next year, and already this has to count as a highly anticipated film. Let's hope more details emerge soon.