Gareth Evans Reveals 'The Raid 3' Plot That Might've Been, Says 'Deathstroke' Talks Went Nowhere

A lot of hearts were broken last week whendirector Gareth Evans said he had no plans to make The Raid 3 . *sniffle* I won't cry, I swore to myself I wouldn't cry...The director has moved on to other pursuits, like his upcoming Netflix thrillerstarring Dan Stevens. So while the story of Iko Uwais' heroic cop Rama won't continue, Evans still has an idea of where a third Raid movie would have gone, and it sounds like an expansion of the gangland directionwent. He tells Collider ...I remember some being disappointedwas so much heavier in plot but I totally dug it, and I definitely would have welcomed more. Too bad we'll never get to see it. I just hope Evans and Uwais aren't done working together. That partnership is pure magic.One of the projects that was cool enough to make us forget aboutfor a while was a potential Deathstroke film , which would have centered on the popular DC Universe villain played by Joe Manganiello in. Evans entered talks for the gig last year but now tells Comicbook.com those discussions went absolutely nowhere...Oh well. At this point who knows where or when Deathstroke will pop up next, if anywhere. The DCEU is in a state of flux, and sadly that leaves talented filmmakers like Evans out in the cold.