10/30/2018
'Flash Gordon' Reboot In The Works From 'Overlord' Director Julius Avery
With Queen about to rock theaters once again in Bohemian Rhapsody, a film that featured one of their most memorable tracks is about to find new life. Deadline reports a Flash Gordon reboot is in the works from Overlord director Julius Avery.
This is a major score for Avery, who would only be directing his second feature, one with potential to launch a franchise. The Flash Gordon character was first introduced in 1934, and centers on a football player who battles intergalactic villain Ming the Merciless on the planet Mongo. The story is best remembered by the super campy 1980 film starring Sam Jones and Max Von Sydow, and featuring an anthemic title track by Queen.
Flash Gordon is such a wide open character that Avery should be able to really cut loose and experiment. Hopefully he retains the cheesier elements and doesn't go dark 'n gritty or anything like that. Perhaps keep the rock opera soundtrack, too? And who in the world is going to play Flash Gordon? Safe to say Sam J. Jones, good as he looked in Ted 2, is a tad old for the role.