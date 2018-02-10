First 'Vice' Teaser And Images Reveal Christian Bale As Dick Cheney

I don't think we praise Christian Bale enough for his ability to transform for a role, to get so deeply invested into character that he becomes unrecognizable. Over the years he's been willing to push the limits of his physical health for the roles he deeply believes in. And it appears with Adam McKay's Dick Cheney biopic Vice he has done it again.
The first trailer for Vice debuts tomorrow but ahead of that we're getting a look at Bale in the role of the shadowy Vice President to George W. Bush. And it looks as if Bale has packed on the pounds again, just as he did for American Hustle (but refused to do for that Ferrari flick), to evolve into an older Cheney. In one image Bale kinda resembles the Richard Dreyfuss version of Cheney from Oliver Stone's W. Let's hope the performance is better.
McKay also dropped a teaser which includes a terrific tagline, “Some vices are more dangerous than others.” Love it! McKay has been knocking at the door of a purely political movie ever since The Other Guys and The Big Short, and I can't wait to see how he tackles such a controversial figure.
Also starring Steve Carell, Amy Adams, Bill Pullman, Sam Rockwell, and Alison Pill, Vice opens Christmas Day. [Vanity Fair]
Excited to announce the VICE trailer is coming tomorrow morning - a snapshot into Dick Cheney’s wild, quiet and shadowy power. pic.twitter.com/ZDqlvFQPIS— Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) October 2, 2018