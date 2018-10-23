First Look At 'Snowpiercer' Director Bong Joon-ho's New Film, 'Parasite'

pic.twitter.com/C9jjkjoWhK Here is a first look at Bong Joon-ho’s PARASITE starring Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-sik & Park So-dam that wrapped last month!! #기생충 October 23, 2018

Any time Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho sets out on a new film it's worth getting excited over, and earlier this year we learned about the start of his next one,. Despite the horror-esque title it has been described as a family drama with not a single parasite or creature in sight, although the four central characters are said to have special characteristics. Not that you could tell from these first images, which presents a film that is fairly tame by the director's standards.marks the first Korean-language film for Joon-ho since 2009's. His last two films,and, featured large international ensembles but were shot primarily in English. He's recruited regular star Song Kang-ho, who he worked with onand. Jang Hye-jin, Park So-dam, and's Choi Min-sik co-star.Look forto open some time in 2019.