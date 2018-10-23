10/23/2018

First Look At 'Snowpiercer' Director Bong Joon-ho's New Film, 'Parasite'

Any time Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho sets out on a new film it's worth getting excited over, and earlier this year we learned about the start of his next one, Parasite. Despite the horror-esque title it has been described as a family drama with not a single parasite or creature in sight, although the four central characters are said to have special characteristics. Not that you could tell from these first images, which presents a film that is fairly tame by the director's standards.

Parasite marks the first Korean-language film for Joon-ho since 2009's Mother. His last two films, Snowpiercer and Okja, featured large international ensembles but were shot primarily in English.  He's recruited regular star Song Kang-ho, who he worked with on The Host and Snowpiercer.  Jang Hye-jin, Park So-dam, and Oldboy's Choi Min-sik co-star.

Look for Parasite to open some time in 2019.

 