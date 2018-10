First Disturbing 'Pet Semetary' Images Feature One Seriously Pissed-Off Kitty

Ancient burial grounds, family dinners, and one resurrected kitty. Yep, it's a remake of Stephen King's. We haven't seen much of the horror redo from directors Kevin K├Âlsch and Dennis Widmyer, but today EW had dropped the first images, including one really creepy, pissed off feline.The 1989 film by Mary Lambert has become a cult favorite due to its memorable characters, not necessarily because it's a good movie. King's book centers on the Creed family, who move from the city to the country, only to learn their home is near a pet semetary on an ancient Indian burial ground. Stuff has a nasty habit of not staying buried there. This new version will play a bit closer to King's novel, especially in regards to the Zelda character who had one of the most shocking reveals ever in the original movie. Zelda is the deformed, long-dead sister to Rachel Creed (Amy Seimetz), the mother of the family. The plan is to have her stick closer to the depiction in King's book, while upping the scare factor when she finally does arrive. Good luck with that.Widmyer says.Jason Clarke, who plays family patriarch Louis Creed, says this Pet Semetary will be more than just another horror movie, although it disturbed the crap out of him...The film also stars John Lithgow as neighbor Jud Crandall, and he says this version will be sadder and more of a loner than Fred Gwynne's memorable depiction...hits theaters on April 5th 2019.