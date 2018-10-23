Everything Is Possible In New 'Mary Poppins Returns' Footage

Disney may have another holiday classic on their hands with. I don't know if anybody ever thought we'd get a sequel to the 1964 classic, but it's here and tough to deny that it looks absolutely charming. Emily Blunt takes over the role of the magical Poppins, joined by Lin-Manuel Miranda and co-stars Meryl Streep, Emily Mortimer, Ben Whishaw, Colin Firth, and more with Rob Marshall directing.With two months to go, Disney has dropped some new footage in a minute-long sneak peek. Most of what's seen here focuses on a bathtub-inspired musical act, featuring dolphins, giant rubber duckies, and plenty more. Blunt worked with Marshall previously on another fairy tale musical,, and she looks more than comfortable in this whimsical world.opens December 19th.