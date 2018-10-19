'Escape Room' Trailer: Deborah Ann Woll Is Dying To Find A Way Out

Ever done one of those escape rooms that seem to have popped up on every city block? If you have, then you know they aren't really that big of a deal, they're basically a chance to see which of your friends is the dumbest and/or least of a team player. They certainly aren't scary. You know what would make escape rooms really interesting, though? If there were actual life or death stakes involved.That's pretty much the premise of the new horror film,, which stars's Deborah Ann Woll, Logan Miller, Tyler Labine, and's Jay Ellis. Directed by Adam Robitel (), it centers on six strangers trapped in a deadly escape room, and if they can't find a way out...well, they die. Simple, yes, but it looks like a relic from theera and I'm not keen on revisiting the horrors of that period. Your mileage may vary, however.opens January 4th 2019, which sounds about right.